Can You Have Two Apple IDs On One iPhone?
The very first thing you're required to do whenever you get a new Apple device is to log in with your Apple ID, aka Apple Account, on it. You're also provided the option to create a new Apple ID if you don't already have one. Without an Apple ID, you cannot download apps from the App Store on your iPhone or even get support to track your lost Apple device. An Apple ID is also required to log into iCloud and sync data.
Generally, you'll find iPhone users having a single Apple ID on their device. But what if you want to have two Apple IDs on your iPhone? Perhaps you're willing to keep one Apple ID for work and another for personal use, such as downloading apps from the App Store. Fortunately, it's possible to have two Apple IDs on one iPhone; however, there is one significant limitation that you should be aware of.
How to use two Apple IDs on one iPhone
You can't use two Apple IDs simultaneously for all the functions you perform on your iPhone. What we mean by this is that you can use your primary Apple ID for iCloud, FaceTime, iMessage, and other features, while the second Apple ID can be used for making App Store and iTunes purchases. So, here's how to add the second Apple ID on your iPhone:
- Open the App Store, tap the profile icon in the top-right corner, and choose Sign Out.
- Relaunch the App Store, tap the profile icon in the top-left corner, and choose Sign In With Apple account.
- Select "Not 'Your Name' ".
- Now, enter the login details of your secondary Apple ID and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the login process.
Once done, you'll have your secondary Apple ID logged in to the App Store. But wait, there are a few limitations to having a different ID for App Store and iTunes purchases. If you've downloaded an app using your secondary ID, then you won't be able to update it using your primary ID. Additionally, you won't be able to make an in-app purchase using a different Apple ID and will see a message like, "This app was purchased with a different Apple ID" upon doing so. However, you can merge purchases for both IDs by adding them to the same family group in Apple's Family Sharing feature.
If you get a new iPhone, then you'll have to sign in again with both Apple IDs on the device to restore all the apps that you got using both IDs on your old device. If you're comfortable with all these conditions, then you can go forward and set up two Apple IDs on your iPhone.