Can You Have Two Apple IDs On One iPhone?

You can't use two Apple IDs simultaneously for all the functions you perform on your iPhone. What we mean by this is that you can use your primary Apple ID for iCloud, FaceTime, iMessage, and other features, while the second Apple ID can be used for making App Store and iTunes purchases. So, here's how to add the second Apple ID on your iPhone:

Advertisement

Open the App Store, tap the profile icon in the top-right corner, and choose Sign Out. Relaunch the App Store, tap the profile icon in the top-left corner, and choose Sign In With Apple account. Select "Not 'Your Name' ". Now, enter the login details of your secondary Apple ID and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the login process.

Once done, you'll have your secondary Apple ID logged in to the App Store. But wait, there are a few limitations to having a different ID for App Store and iTunes purchases. If you've downloaded an app using your secondary ID, then you won't be able to update it using your primary ID. Additionally, you won't be able to make an in-app purchase using a different Apple ID and will see a message like, "This app was purchased with a different Apple ID" upon doing so. However, you can merge purchases for both IDs by adding them to the same family group in Apple's Family Sharing feature.

If you get a new iPhone, then you'll have to sign in again with both Apple IDs on the device to restore all the apps that you got using both IDs on your old device. If you're comfortable with all these conditions, then you can go forward and set up two Apple IDs on your iPhone.

Advertisement