How Do The Locking Hubs On 4x4 Wheels And Tires Work?

Locking hubs are a really important part of four-wheel drive systems: They're there to help drivers switch between two-wheel drive and 4WD.While many modern 4x4s now use automatic systems, the underlying principles of how hubs work haven't changed much. They let the front wheels spin freely until it's time to lock them into the drivetrain, which is different from the powertrain.

There are two main types of locking hubs: manual and automatic. Manual locking hubs require the driver to exit their car and physically rotate a dial on each front hub to lock or unlock the front wheels from the axle shaft. When locked, the collar inside the hub slides in, coupling the axle shaft to the hub for 4WD. When unlocked, the front wheels disconnect from the drivetrain and are able to spin freely.

This manual design is popular with serious off-roaders, because it's inherently more reliable than an electronic or vacuum system. Of course, the downside is that you have to remember to lock them before heading off-road, and also unlock them before returning to the pavement.