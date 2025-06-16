DeWalt Fans: What's The Difference Between The 511 & 512 Models?

Between the DeWalt 511 and 512 fan models, the biggest defining feature is the airflow they deliver. With the 511 model, you only get a maximum of 500 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow. Meanwhile, the 512 model provides 30% more at 650 CFM, thanks to its upgraded motor. This difference in airflow capacity makes the latter a bit louder.

Since the DeWalt 511 and 512 perform differently, they consume power at different rates, too. The 511 fan can run for as long as seven hours using the 4Ah 20V MAX* battery pack even at the maximum speed. But the DeWalt 512, being the higher-performing model, drains a 5Ah battery faster at 4.5 hours. Though there's no data on the 511 model's operating time on a 5Ah pack, it's safe to expect that it will last longer — after all, a higher Ah on your power tool battery generally means extended runtime.

When it comes to power source options, there's also a noticeable distinction between the two DeWalt fans. The DeWalt 511 supports both AC and DC input. You can either run it cordless with a DeWalt 20V MAX* battery pack or plug it into a 120V, 60Hz wall outlet with any standard extension cord. The DeWalt 512, on the other hand, relies solely on battery power. Once you run out of juice, you'll have to insert a new battery or wait for your drained one to finish charging.

Another advantage of the DeWalt 511, although minor, is its tripod mount on the bottom. This, unfortunately, no longer exists in the DeWalt 512.