The Ancient Egyptian Military Shipwreck That Will Take Us Hundreds Of Years To Explore

Long before Alexandria dominated the Mediterranean coast of Egypt, another city controlled the commerce and culture on the Nile: Thônis-Heracleion. The metropolis eventually disappeared beneath the sea in the eighth century C.E., ending its run as a hub for trade and ritual worship. It was lost to history for over a thousand years... until its rediscovery in 2001.

Now, more than two decades into its excavation, this submerged city has revealed one of its most interesting secrets yet: an ancient military vessel preserved beneath layers of sediment and debris. Moored beside the ruins of the Temple of Amun, this 80-foot-long military ship was crushed and entombed when the massive sanctuary collapsed around 140 B.C.E. (Not one of the largest ships in military history, but nevertheless: a hugely significant discovery.)

The force of that destruction buried the vessel under 16 feet of clay and masonry, where it remained undisturbed for more than two millennia. As it turns out, it'll take hundreds of years more to uncover it all. Preserving, documenting, and understanding what lies beneath all that compacted, hardened sediment is no easy feat. It demands painstaking excavation and conservation methods that have to move at a glacial pace for the safety and security of the artifacts.

