Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Grey Ghost 1990 Vs. 2025: How The Motorcycle Has Changed

It has been 35 years since Harley-Davidson debuted the classic Fat Boy. With its sturdy design, this powerful chopper has captured many bikers' hearts, creating a cultural phenomenon that's still going strong today. Even now, when discussing all the fantastic bikes that Harley-Davidson has released over the decades, it's hard not to mention the Fat Boy, which has some differences compared to the Fat Bob, due to the significant impact it has had not only on Harley as a corporation but on the motorcycle community as a whole.

It is only right, then, that Harley-Davidson is offering a limited edition 2025 Fat Boy that pays tribute to the original 1990 model. This 2025 variant is called the Grey Ghost, the name the original motorcycle was known by back in the day. But, what exactly has changed between the two bikes?

Actually, it's a fair bit. For starters, the 1990 Fat Boy came with a rigid-mounted Evolution V-Twin engine capable of producing 67 horsepower. By contrast, the 2025 Grey Ghost features a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom rated at about 101 horsepower. The 2025 model features several improvements to technology, design, and construction that enhance its distinctiveness, including full LED lighting and anti-lock brakes, to name a few. Let's review these changes to see how Harley has adapted the Fat Boy for this day and age.

