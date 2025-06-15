Toyota Grand Highlander Vs Honda Pilot: Which Is Bigger & How Do They Differ?

The well-regarded Toyota Grand Highlander and Honda Pilot both come generously equipped, even in standard configuration. However, the entry-level Grand Highlander LE costs more, carrying a premium of $660 over the Honda Pilot, given its starting price of $42,310 (including a destination charge of $1,450). For $41,650 (includes a $1,450 destination fee), the base-spec Honda Pilot Sport offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, as well as wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, there's space for up to eight passengers (standard on every Honda Pilot, except the TrailSport trim, which seats seven), heated power front seats, and tri-zone automatic climate control.

At $56,030 in range-topping AWD Black Edition trim, the Honda Pilot is also cheaper to buy than the most expensive Toyota Grand Highlander model, the Hybrid MAX Platinum AWD, which begins from $60,225. The Pilot Black Edition adds niceties such as a 9-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated second-row seats.

Like the Honda Pilot, the base Grand Highlander LE seats eight people across three rows (higher-end models accommodate seven because of their second-row captain's chairs). However, tech-wise, the Grand Highlander LE one-ups the Honda Pilot with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. But it does fall behind the Pilot in certain areas, such as the seats, where you only get a power-adjustable driver's seat compared to the power-adjustable and heated front seats found in the Pilot. That being said, upgrading to the top-of-the-line Hybrid MAX Platinum AWD trim nets you a fully loaded SUV with everything from heated and ventilated front and second-row seats to a heated steering wheel.

