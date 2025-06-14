What Makes Alienware Laptops So Divisive Among Gamers?

Alienware gaming laptops are jam-packed with high-end tech and features, making them top-of-the-line picks for competitive gamers. However, that has come with a very big downside — the laptops are too heavy. Tom's Hardware noted that the Alienware 16 Area-51 had all the ports you could ever ask for and a very satisfying keyboard, but described it as "bulky and heavy" in a review.

The reviewer went on to say, "I do wish Alienware could find a way to drop the weight and thickness a bit next time around. While this is clearly a desktop replacement meant to sit on a desk, I could barely fit it in my backpack, which fits other 16-inch notebooks without issue." In regards to the Alienware M18 R2, ZDNet said, "It's big, it's thick, and it probably won't fit in your laptop bag." While ZDNET said that the M18 deserves to be big due to its power, it did note that this power has also shortened its battery life and increased the fan noise.

This battery issue has been echoed by owners as well. "Battery life started getting lower after one year. After three years the battery lasted less than 15 minutes," according to one Alienware owner on Reddit. Another added that heat and battery issues plagued their Alienware laptop as well. With some laptops boasting 30-plus hours of battery life, this is a big downside for the gaming brand.

