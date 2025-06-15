Is It Safe To Leave Car Batteries On The Charger Overnight?

We have gotten into a habit of charging our electronic devices at night. Because we cannot use these things when we are asleep, this is when we charge our smartphones, smart watches, tablets, and anything else we need fully charged for the next day. This mentality has extended to electric vehicles as well. Charge times for EVs can sometimes be upwards of eight hours if the battery is fully dead, and the only time we know we have that amount of time free is during the night. However, you may be concerned about what could happen if you leave the charger plugged into your EV after it has been fully charged.

In terms of safety, there is really nothing you need to worry about here. If your home's outlets and circuits are all up to code and in working order, and your charging cable is in good condition, you can leave your EV plugged in for a long period of time. The issues only come about if there are exposed wires or water submergence that can damage your car, your home, or both. If you are still concerned, there are smart EV chargers for your home that you can program to turn off once your EV's battery has been fully charged, halting the flow of power.

While there is little safety risk in charging your EV overnight, that does not mean it is best for the health of your battery. You also could be spending more money than you would want to and contributing more to the overloading of the power grid than you realize, ultimately generating more greenhouse gas emissions than expected.

