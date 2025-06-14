How To Know Which Cylinder Is Number 1 On Your Car's Engine

There are several instances where knowing the location of cylinder number 1 matters, especially for DIY enthusiasts. It's not just trivia, but crucial when diagnosing engine misfires, replacing spark plugs or injectors, setting ignition timing, or finding top dead center (TDC) for engine repairs. Locating cylinder number one on your engine varies depending on the engine type (inline, V6, or V8), the engine's mounting orientation, and the manufacturer's specific numbering system.

On inline engines, cylinder number one is usually the one closest to the front of the engine. This is where the timing belt or chain cover is located, along with accessory belts and pulleys. In V engines, cylinder number 1 is usually the one closest to the crankshaft, on the front-most bank that sticks out slightly in front of the other when viewed from the side. On many American V8s, the first cylinder on the left bank (driver's side) is cylinder number 1, while the one on the right side is cylinder number 5.

In comparison to inline engines, boxer engines have two opposing banks of flat, horizontally opposed cylinders, and are often referred to as "flat-four" engines. Cylinder number 1 is located on the front-right side of the engine, closest to the timing chain. There are a few caveats, though, and not all engines follow conventional numbering. On Ford V engines, cylinder one is on the far right (not left). Additionally, older Jaguar inline sixes like the XK6 are timed from cylinder number 6, so that's the one you'll want to look for instead.

