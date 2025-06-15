What Does The Inside Of The Goodyear Blimp Look Like?

You may not realize it, but Goodyear has been flying its blimps in the skies of America and beyond for 100 years. Over that span, Goodyear's aircraft have provided coverage for nearly every major sporting event imaginable, contributed to Allied efforts in World War II, and even been immortalized in the annals of 1990s hip-hop. In turn, The Goodyear Blimp has become not just a pop culture staple, but a legit icon of the skies.

Given The Goodyear Blimp's iconic status, most people are well acquainted with its blue, gold, and gray livery, as well as the brand's winged-foot logo. We would, however, also wager that few have any real idea of what The Goodyear Blimp looks like inside, as it's typically already flying high over one event or another when we see it.

So, what does the blimp part of The Goodyear Blimp look like on the inside? Well, that depends on which version of the blimp you're examining, as there have been three styles in use since 1925. The first used were Rigid Airships, which featured a full frame supporting the blimp's shell, which was otherwise empty and dangerously filled with flammable helium for flight. The second were non-rigid, featuring no internal structure save for air-filled ballonets that worked alongside non-flammable helium to create lift. The most recent Zeppelin NT blimps — of which there are four — are Semi-Rigid, which feature a partial internal structure that helps support the aircraft's shape when it is filled with non-flammable helium.

