Can You Store A TV In A Hot Garage?

You're getting ready to store your TV, but your only option is your hot garage. Will it be safe? In terms of TVs have both an operating temperature and a storage temperature, with the former being a bit more restrictive. For example, the Sony 65-inch Bravia (XR-65A8OJ), can operate between 32 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. However, when unplugged and off (such as when the TV is placed in storage), the same model can endure a span of between -4 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

So technically yes, you can store a flat-screen television in a hot space such as a garage, as long as it remains within the manufacturer's recommended temperature and humidity range. However, there are some other factors to be aware of with regard to electronics, such as a sudden, dramatic ambient temperature change. For instance, it would be ill-advised to take your TV from an air-conditioned living room to an uninsulated and sweltering garage on a hot summer day. The stark shift from cold to hot could cause the development of moisture inside the unit, which could degrade both the overall picture and color of the display.

In addition, unlike Fahrenheit figures, the range of relative humidity (the genuine amount of moisture in the air versus the maximum level of vapor possible at that temperature) isn't much different between a TV's operating and storage state. So, a Sony TV can run in up to 80 percent relative humidity (RH), but even while in storage, shouldn't exceed 90 percent RH. Given that a flat-screen can stand up to a wide variation of environmental conditions, can you put a regular TV outside?

Advertisement