Can You Store A TV In A Hot Garage?
You're getting ready to store your TV, but your only option is your hot garage. Will it be safe? In terms of TVs have both an operating temperature and a storage temperature, with the former being a bit more restrictive. For example, the Sony 65-inch Bravia (XR-65A8OJ), can operate between 32 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. However, when unplugged and off (such as when the TV is placed in storage), the same model can endure a span of between -4 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
So technically yes, you can store a flat-screen television in a hot space such as a garage, as long as it remains within the manufacturer's recommended temperature and humidity range. However, there are some other factors to be aware of with regard to electronics, such as a sudden, dramatic ambient temperature change. For instance, it would be ill-advised to take your TV from an air-conditioned living room to an uninsulated and sweltering garage on a hot summer day. The stark shift from cold to hot could cause the development of moisture inside the unit, which could degrade both the overall picture and color of the display.
In addition, unlike Fahrenheit figures, the range of relative humidity (the genuine amount of moisture in the air versus the maximum level of vapor possible at that temperature) isn't much different between a TV's operating and storage state. So, a Sony TV can run in up to 80 percent relative humidity (RH), but even while in storage, shouldn't exceed 90 percent RH. Given that a flat-screen can stand up to a wide variation of environmental conditions, can you put a regular TV outside?
A hot garage might not be the ideal place for storage, but you can take steps to cool it
It depends on where you reside in the US, but in some regions, heat can climb into triple digits, making a garage excessively inhospitable. For example, one family who lives in California's central valley explained that their garage can regularly hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. Most garages lack ventilation and actually trap heat and humidity throughout the day.
One of the most significant hazards your TV might face is temperature fluctuations, which, as mentioned earlier, can cause condensation. While some argue a TV will be fine in its original packaging because these devices can also be stored in hot warehouses before shipping to retailers, others are hesitant to recommend a garage. There are a few ways to help make a garage a more accommodating space for storing sensitive devices like TVs in the summer. For example, installing a ceiling or attic fan can help circulate the air, keeping it from feeling stagnant and hot.
Other considerations when storing a TV
Unfortunately, heat and humidity aren't the only potential hazards when storing your electronics in a garage. Bugs can also be a problem, and some have reported seeing them inside their TV behind the screen. One poster shared a video of a spider crawling around behind the glass of their 60-inch flat screen. Another user explained that they were able to see a dark spot on their TV and, upon closer inspection, determined it was a dead insect behind the glass.
While you can attempt to remove the top layer of glass, it can be not only dangerous to dismantle your TV, but it can also be very easy to make things worse. As one response (via SNBForums), cautioned, "Don't do it. I've cracked two [LED] screens while repairing burned out [LED's]. Took them off ok but cracked both putting them back on. They are extremely fragile."
Also, while some experts have confirmed that opening your garage door a small amount does help alleviate heat buildup, it also can leave you more vulnerable to critters. Ryan Ratkowski of Rustic Decorating (via Homes and Gardens) recounted, "During a blistering heatwave, I decide to leave my garage door slightly open, only to discover later that my space had been hijacked by raccoons." When you do pull your flat-screen out of storage, garage or otherwise, you'll want to avoid the worst places to put a TV, and here's why.