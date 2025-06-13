Can You Really Open A Car Window With A Roll Of Tape?

Ever want to see the calmest driver in the world lose their mind in an instant? Lock their keys in the car and you'll get that and then some. If you've ever been in this frustrating predicament before, you know just how much of an inconvenience it can be. The time lost as you await a locksmith and the hefty price tag you'll have to pay them is nothing short of nightmarish. However, a viral trend claiming that tape can effectively open a locked car window has garnered attention as a cheap and fast solution to this dilemma. But is it really all it's cracked up to be?

The general process is largely the same with some minor variations from video to video. One example from Instagram user @auto_clara that currently has nearly 10,000 likes on Instagram Threads shows her putting several strips of packing tape onto the car window in the shape of a rectangle with an X shape in the middle. Running down vertically in the middle is a strip of tape with its bottom section left hanging. She gets a grip of the loosened section and pulls it like a handle which, with a bit of force, manages to open the window.

With duct tape being among the household items originally invented for military use, it's easy to envision it opening your car window with ease. But you may want to think twice before stocking up on extra tape rolls.

