The Office Supply That Can Help Stop A Cracked Windshield From Spreading
If you regularly drive on the highway, a cracked windshield is something that's hard to avoid. Small rock chips can be kicked up by tires from other passing vehicles, landing on the windshield and cracking the glass. When left ignored, a small crack can develop into a much bigger one, increasing the chances of your windshield shattering. A cracked windshield can also be distracting, particularly if it distorts your field of view. Larger cracks can even impact the structural integrity of your vehicle if it's in a collision or rollover accident.
If the crack is minor, you might be able to get it repaired instead of having the entire windshield replaced. However, you'll need to do some damage control before you can schedule a windshield inspection. There are a few DIY fixes that can prevent a windshield crack from spreading. Small cracks can often be held together with super glue or clear nail polish. There are also windshield repair kits available online and in hardware stores.
Clear tape is another easily accessible item that can secure a cracked windshield and prevent further damage. You can also use tape on larger cracks to stop the glass from shattering while you drive your car to an auto repair shop.
Use clear tape to temporarily fix a cracked windshield
Tape is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to stop a windshield crack from spreading, and it's likely something you already have at home or in the office. Ideally, you should be using clear tape that allows you to see out of your windshield and doesn't impact your visibility of the road. Clear packing tape is the best solution, as this is stronger than cellophane tape, and will keep out dirt, debris, and moisture.
If you have a cracked windshield, follow these steps to seal it with packing tape:
-
Remove dirt from the crack by gently wiping the area with a dry microfiber cloth or towel. This will make it easier for the tape to stick.
-
Don't apply water or glass cleaner, as this can seep into the glass and make repairs difficult.
-
Take a strip of clear packing tape and apply it evenly over the crack. Ideally, use longer strips of tape and avoid layering.
Once you've applied the tape, you should get your windshield professionally repaired or replaced as soon as possible. The tape is only a temporary fix, and won't stop the crack from spreading if you drive over a bumpy road or your car is exposed to extreme temperatures. You can use duct tape in a pinch, but only if the crack is an area that doesn't obstruct your view.