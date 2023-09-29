The Office Supply That Can Help Stop A Cracked Windshield From Spreading

If you regularly drive on the highway, a cracked windshield is something that's hard to avoid. Small rock chips can be kicked up by tires from other passing vehicles, landing on the windshield and cracking the glass. When left ignored, a small crack can develop into a much bigger one, increasing the chances of your windshield shattering. A cracked windshield can also be distracting, particularly if it distorts your field of view. Larger cracks can even impact the structural integrity of your vehicle if it's in a collision or rollover accident.

If the crack is minor, you might be able to get it repaired instead of having the entire windshield replaced. However, you'll need to do some damage control before you can schedule a windshield inspection. There are a few DIY fixes that can prevent a windshield crack from spreading. Small cracks can often be held together with super glue or clear nail polish. There are also windshield repair kits available online and in hardware stores.

Clear tape is another easily accessible item that can secure a cracked windshield and prevent further damage. You can also use tape on larger cracks to stop the glass from shattering while you drive your car to an auto repair shop.