What Do The Four Dots Next To The Wi-Fi Symbol Mean On An iPhone?

Your iPhone's status bar is great at providing you with important information at a glance. It uses a variety of icons and symbols, so you can easily check things like your Wi-Fi connection, cell signal strength, battery level, and more. Most of these status bar symbols are pretty easy to understand, but some, like the row of four dots that sometimes appear next to the Wi-Fi icon, might leave you wondering.

If you see four dots on your iPhone's status bar, it means the device isn't getting a cellular signal. To double-check, open the Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner (or swiping up from the bottom if you're using an older model). You'll likely see the same four dots in the top left corner, along with the "No Service" message. In some cases, if networks from other carriers are available for emergency calls or if your iPhone supports Apple's satellite-based Emergency SOS, you might also see "SOS" above the four dots. Either way, without a signal, you won't be able to make and receive regular phone calls, send texts, or use mobile data.

On iPhones with dual SIM, the four dots and the signal bars at the top mean something different. The bars at the top show the signal strength of the SIM you're using for mobile data, while the four dots represent the signal strength of the second SIM.

