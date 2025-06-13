Do You Still Have To 'Safely' Remove Flash/USB Drives In 2025?

A USB flash drive is a reliable way to transfer files between PCs, back up important data, or even test out different operating systems. While most USB flash drives can last over a decade, their lifespan largely depends on how you use them. One common tip for keeping your data safe is to always eject the drive before unplugging it. This prepares the drive for removal by making sure all data is written properly and no file operations are in progress. While ejecting a USB drive only takes a few clicks, is it really something you need to do every single time you unplug it from your Windows PC?

Advertisement

If you pull out a flash drive while it's still in use, you risk losing data or corrupting the file system. In most cases, though, you're probably going to remove the drive after you've finished transferring files. As long as nothing is being copied or accessed, it's generally safe to remove the USB drive without using the eject option.

When you plug in a USB storage drive into your PC, Windows uses one of the two policies to manage it. By default, it sets the drive to Quick Removal, which keeps the drive ready to unplug at any time. Unless you've changed this, you don't need to worry about safely ejecting your USB flash drive before removing it.