Should You Remove Batteries From Power Tools When Not In Use?

With most of the world's major power tool manufacturers making a hard push toward battery-powered devices, it's a safe bet that even the low-key DIYers in the world have at least one such tool tucked away in their utility closet or garage. These days, it's even likelier that there are several battery-powered devices being stored away on your property, and it's not hard to wonder whether they are being stored correctly.

Advertisement

Yes, there is a right way and a wrong way to store those devices when not in use. That is important because, more often than not, those power tools and yard maintenance devices are sitting around in storage far more than they are being used. While there are a few things to consider before putting tools away, it is generally believed that removing the device's battery is a good way to keep it safe and functional. Part of the reasoning is that leaving it connected to the tool can drain and eventually damage it. Removing the battery will avoid this and, in turn, may extend its lifespan and ensure proper performance.

The practice of removing a battery pack when a powered device is not being used has been backed by the likes of the Power Tool Institute. If that's not enough of a selling point, you'll likely also find that the makers of such devices — including Ryobi — recommend the practice in their manuals.

Advertisement