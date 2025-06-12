Milwaukee Packout Tote Vs. Structured Tote: What's The Difference?

For tradespeople that regularly move from jobsite to jobsite, like plumbers, electricians, construction workers, and mobile mechanics, having a sturdy and reliable way to transport tools and equipment is essential. Traditional tool boxes can often be heavy and difficult to move around, while pickup truck bed boxes are limited in terms of mobility, customization, and space. Fortunately, we live in a time with unparalleled access to innumerable tool brands and manufacturers. Many of these companies produce dozens of tool storage solutions, ranging from traditional stationary tool chests to modular rolling tool boxes and more.

Milwaukee Tool, a company known for its diverse selection of power tools, hand tools, and storage systems, offers an expansive collection of mobile tool storage solutions, including the immensely popular Milwaukee Packout rolling tool box system. While the base Packout model is a rolling tool box with a telescoping handle and the ability to stack additional units, the Packout line encompasses much more than rolling plastic tool boxes. In addition to these boxes and the numerous attachments and add-ons designed to go with them, the Packout roster also includes tote bags, among other things.

But even the Packout line of totes is divided into a couple of different categories — namely, the Milwaukee Packout Totes and the Milwaukee Packout Structured Totes. Despite having similar names, these two products are different in a few ways. If you're interested in learning about those differences, stick around. Here's what you need to know about the Milwaukee Packout Tote vs. the Milwaukee Packout Structured Tote.

