Milwaukee Packout Tote Vs. Structured Tote: What's The Difference?
For tradespeople that regularly move from jobsite to jobsite, like plumbers, electricians, construction workers, and mobile mechanics, having a sturdy and reliable way to transport tools and equipment is essential. Traditional tool boxes can often be heavy and difficult to move around, while pickup truck bed boxes are limited in terms of mobility, customization, and space. Fortunately, we live in a time with unparalleled access to innumerable tool brands and manufacturers. Many of these companies produce dozens of tool storage solutions, ranging from traditional stationary tool chests to modular rolling tool boxes and more.
Milwaukee Tool, a company known for its diverse selection of power tools, hand tools, and storage systems, offers an expansive collection of mobile tool storage solutions, including the immensely popular Milwaukee Packout rolling tool box system. While the base Packout model is a rolling tool box with a telescoping handle and the ability to stack additional units, the Packout line encompasses much more than rolling plastic tool boxes. In addition to these boxes and the numerous attachments and add-ons designed to go with them, the Packout roster also includes tote bags, among other things.
But even the Packout line of totes is divided into a couple of different categories — namely, the Milwaukee Packout Totes and the Milwaukee Packout Structured Totes. Despite having similar names, these two products are different in a few ways. If you're interested in learning about those differences, stick around. Here's what you need to know about the Milwaukee Packout Tote vs. the Milwaukee Packout Structured Tote.
The differences lie primarily in the products' construction and price
Both the Milwaukee Packout Tote and the Milwaukee Packout Structured Tote come in a few different sizes and configurations, and both follow Milwaukee's tote design, as opposed to the similar, yet different, tool bags. The primary differences between the two products lie in their construction. The standard Milwaukee Packout 15-inch Tote comes with an impact-resistant molded base designed to connect to all other Packout products. It features 1680D ballistic material and all-metal hardware for durability, and contains 31 pockets for tools and other gadgets.
The smallest structured tote that Milwaukee sells is the Milwaukee Packout 10-inch Structured Tote. It features a similar design, which includes a base that connects to all other Packout products. The difference is that the structured tote features a reinforced plastic structure, apparent in the photos, allowing it to support up to 50 pounds of weight. The structured product also features ballistic material to prevent tears and damage, and it features 35 pockets, in comparison to the 31 offered by the standard tote.
Besides the products' construction, there is also a considerable difference in price between the two totes. The 15-inch standard tote costs $99, while the 10-inch structured tote goes for $219.97. Both products are well-rated by customers, and each comes with an impressive 4.7 out of five stars at Home Depot, while the standard tote has not been reviewed as favorably on the Milwaukee official site. That said, customers on social media and tool forums seem to agree that the structured tote certainly feels more solid, and many claim that the inflated price is worth paying for the structured product's quality.