Ford Just Time-Traveled To The '80s And Brought Back The Raddest Mustang Yet

One could argue that the current generation Ford Mustang with its high horsepower V8 (or turbocharged four-cylinder in the case of the EcoBoost) and modern refinements is the "best" Mustang. Similarly, you could make a convincing case that the Mustang of the mid-1960s to early-1970s was the most classic as it was the car that started it all. In those discussions, the humble Fox-Body 'Stang of the 1980s can get lost. However, It deserves its time in the spotlight. Its angular bodywork and wacky colorations should garner some celebration. Retro-themed car shows like RadWood and such have certainly allowed the Fox Body to get its due, and one could hardly be truthful in saying it was traditionally "unpopular."

Advertisement

Ford

To pay tribute to the oft' forgotten Fox-Body, Ford has released a new package for the 2026 Ford Mustang, aptly named the "FX Package." The press release detailing the special editions, regrettably, doesn't say whether or not the package includes Huey Lewis, Peter Cetera, or Talking Heads cassettes.