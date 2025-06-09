Ford Just Time-Traveled To The '80s And Brought Back The Raddest Mustang Yet
One could argue that the current generation Ford Mustang with its high horsepower V8 (or turbocharged four-cylinder in the case of the EcoBoost) and modern refinements is the "best" Mustang. Similarly, you could make a convincing case that the Mustang of the mid-1960s to early-1970s was the most classic as it was the car that started it all. In those discussions, the humble Fox-Body 'Stang of the 1980s can get lost. However, It deserves its time in the spotlight. Its angular bodywork and wacky colorations should garner some celebration. Retro-themed car shows like RadWood and such have certainly allowed the Fox Body to get its due, and one could hardly be truthful in saying it was traditionally "unpopular."
To pay tribute to the oft' forgotten Fox-Body, Ford has released a new package for the 2026 Ford Mustang, aptly named the "FX Package." The press release detailing the special editions, regrettably, doesn't say whether or not the package includes Huey Lewis, Peter Cetera, or Talking Heads cassettes.
Highway to the Mustang zone
Perhaps the most noticeable addition is the "Adriatic Blue Metallic" that very much looks like the iconic Teal color on classic '80s and '90s Fords. This color, according to Ford, is available on every Mustang for the 2026 model year. For the FX Package specifically, you get special Oxford White GT and 5.0 badges, as well as a "MUSTANG" script on the back window. A special set of white 19-inch wheels also makes its debut. The new duds are perfect for a highway sprint to Toys "R" Us to pick up a copy of "Metal Gear" for the NES.
On the inside, the FX Package gets some plaid seat inserts because of course it does. Ford hasn't announced the pricing of the FX Package as of now, that information, according to the press release, will be available towards the end of June, when customers can start ordering the 2026 Ford Mustangs. The trim package is only available on the GT Premium Mustangs.