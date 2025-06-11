AirPods 4 (With ANC) Vs. AirPods Pro 2: What's The Difference & Is The More Expensive Model Worth It?
By now, it's well-established that Apple doesn't just make iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.The Cupertino-based giant has built an entire lineup of accessories to complement its main products, including a steadily growing audio range. Since Apple announced the first-generation AirPods nearly a decade ago, it has added eight more models to its portfolio. Apple's AirPods primarily fall into three categories: the standard AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.
The standard and pro models are both in-ear, but they differ in fit, features, and price. AirPods Max, on the other hand, are a pair of premium over-ear headphones. After Apple launched the first-generation AirPods Pro, it kept the gap between the standard and Pro models fairly distinct until recently. The Pro line always came at a higher price, which translated to extra features. The key feature that made the Pro lineup stand out was Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This made it easier for buyers to decide: if you wanted ANC, getting the Pros was the best option. If you simply wanted good-quality earbuds you could jam out with on your hour-long commute, the standard AirPods would get the job done without breaking your wallet.
Last year, Apple introduced two new models to its portfolio: standard AirPods 4 and a higher-tier AirPods model with ANC. Given that Apple added one of the Pro lineup's most defining features to a non-Pro model, the tech giant has essentially blurred the lines between its standard and Pro offerings.
So, it raises the question: what exactly sets the AirPods 4 with ANC apart from the most recent Pro model, the second-generation AirPods Pro? And more importantly, is the Pro model still worth the extra cash?
AirPods 4 with ANC are cheaper, have good-enough battery life, and the same H2 chip
Let's begin with what really matters most to the average buyer: the price. The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation retail for $179. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 2 come in at $249, making them $70 more expensive than the AirPods 4. Since the second-gen AirPods are now nearly three years old, you can find them for much cheaper on third-party websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and eBay.
Interestingly, though the models have a significant price difference, both pack the same powerful H2 chip. Unlike all the previous iterations of the standard AirPods, the new model is equipped with all the advanced audio features of the AirPods Pro 2. This includes features such as Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, and, of course, ANC.
The AirPods 4 don't differ much from the Pro 2 in terms of battery life either. The AirPods Pro 2 boast six hours of listening time on a single charge (and 5.5 hours with Spatial Audio and Head Tracking enabled), while the AirPods 4 with ANC offer one hour less, coming down to five hours of listening time (with noise control off).
The battery life of the AirPods 4 with ANC is approximately four hours of listening time on a single charge, with ANC enabled. When it comes to the charging case, both can be charged via a USB-C cable, and popping your buds in for 5 minutes gives you around an hour of listening time. With a fully charged case, you get up to 30 hours of listening time on the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 with ANC, albeit with the noise control turned off. When ANC is enabled, that number drops to 20 hours.
The AirPods Pro 2's Active Noise Cancellation is still superior
Apple states that the second-generation AirPods Pro offer twice the Active Noise Cancellation compared to the first-generation AirPods Pro and the AirPods 4 with ANC. A major factor that likely comes into play here is the fact that the AirPods 4 with ANC don't have silicone ear tips. Both the first-gen and second-gen AirPods Pro have silicone ear tips to "deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience." Apple claims you'll experience better noise cancellation and the best sound quality once the fit is right.
The standard AirPods, on the other hand, have always had a hard, one-size-fits-all in-ear design. Although silicone ear tips are preferred by many, a significant number of people find them uncomfortable and mention that they fall out of their ears, as a Redditor has experienced. Despite that, many would still settle for AirPods Pro even when they weren't fans of the silicone ear tips, since only the Pro models offered Active Noise Cancellation. The AirPods 4 with ANC solve this issue and offer Pro-level features in the standard AirPods form factor. The AirPods 4 also feature a force sensor, similar to the one found in the first-gen AirPods Pro, which allows you to control playback by pressing the stem of an AirPod.
The second-gen AirPods Pro feature Touch Control instead, which lets you adjust the volume with a light swipe up or down. The AirPods Pro 2 also feature a clinical-grade Hearing Aid mode to help those with hearing loss, which the AirPods 4 with ANC lack. In the broader context, the two models don't differ significantly, and it ultimately comes down to your budget, the type of fit you prefer, and the level of noise cancellation you're seeking.