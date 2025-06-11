AirPods 4 (With ANC) Vs. AirPods Pro 2: What's The Difference & Is The More Expensive Model Worth It?

By now, it's well-established that Apple doesn't just make iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.The Cupertino-based giant has built an entire lineup of accessories to complement its main products, including a steadily growing audio range. Since Apple announced the first-generation AirPods nearly a decade ago, it has added eight more models to its portfolio. Apple's AirPods primarily fall into three categories: the standard AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

Advertisement

The standard and pro models are both in-ear, but they differ in fit, features, and price. AirPods Max, on the other hand, are a pair of premium over-ear headphones. After Apple launched the first-generation AirPods Pro, it kept the gap between the standard and Pro models fairly distinct until recently. The Pro line always came at a higher price, which translated to extra features. The key feature that made the Pro lineup stand out was Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This made it easier for buyers to decide: if you wanted ANC, getting the Pros was the best option. If you simply wanted good-quality earbuds you could jam out with on your hour-long commute, the standard AirPods would get the job done without breaking your wallet.

Advertisement

Last year, Apple introduced two new models to its portfolio: standard AirPods 4 and a higher-tier AirPods model with ANC. Given that Apple added one of the Pro lineup's most defining features to a non-Pro model, the tech giant has essentially blurred the lines between its standard and Pro offerings.

So, it raises the question: what exactly sets the AirPods 4 with ANC apart from the most recent Pro model, the second-generation AirPods Pro? And more importantly, is the Pro model still worth the extra cash?