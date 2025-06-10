Why Are Some Ethernet Cables Blue? Here's What It Means

Wireless connectivity keeps getting faster and faster, but the newest and best hardline connections will nearly always be a step ahead. But that doesn't mean there isn't a wide range of variance in speed and quality between different kinds of cables. Some are faster, have lower latency, or have a higher bandwidth to handle more information simultaneously, and knowing the speed of your cable is important if you want to know how fast your internet should be by the time it reaches your computer.

Trying to tell the different kinds of Ethernet cables apart can be tricky for those who aren't familiar with them, however. They all have the same connections, after all. You may have noticed that these cables come in a wide range of colors, including a particularly vibrant shade of blue. You usually come across these in modem and router kits or with some other form of internet-providing equipment. They definitely stand out from the black, white, and gray varieties that probably blend more seamlessly with your interior décor.

So naturally, some might be wondering if this blue cable is somehow different from the more neutrally colored ones that you find at your local electronics store. The short answer is no. The color of the cable is actually used by professionals as part of an organizational system for how the cable is used in a larger networking system, and doesn't have anything to do with its specifications. There is a simple way to tell what kind of Ethernet cable it actually is, however.

