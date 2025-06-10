Why Are Some Ethernet Cables Blue? Here's What It Means
Wireless connectivity keeps getting faster and faster, but the newest and best hardline connections will nearly always be a step ahead. But that doesn't mean there isn't a wide range of variance in speed and quality between different kinds of cables. Some are faster, have lower latency, or have a higher bandwidth to handle more information simultaneously, and knowing the speed of your cable is important if you want to know how fast your internet should be by the time it reaches your computer.
Trying to tell the different kinds of Ethernet cables apart can be tricky for those who aren't familiar with them, however. They all have the same connections, after all. You may have noticed that these cables come in a wide range of colors, including a particularly vibrant shade of blue. You usually come across these in modem and router kits or with some other form of internet-providing equipment. They definitely stand out from the black, white, and gray varieties that probably blend more seamlessly with your interior décor.
So naturally, some might be wondering if this blue cable is somehow different from the more neutrally colored ones that you find at your local electronics store. The short answer is no. The color of the cable is actually used by professionals as part of an organizational system for how the cable is used in a larger networking system, and doesn't have anything to do with its specifications. There is a simple way to tell what kind of Ethernet cable it actually is, however.
Some Ethernet cables are blue for organizational purposes
So, if the connections inside the cable are the same no matter what the color of the exterior skin, what's the point of some of them being bright blue? These colors are more geared toward industry professionals than home users. Large networks used in office buildings and other professional environments often require long runs of cabling across multiple rooms and even floors. This can make it difficult for network technicians to tell which cable goes where without a system for identifying each cable.
Blue Ethernet cables are often used in standardized network connections for data transfer, LAN connections, and other networking tasks. They usually represent the mainline connection for anything that is connected directly to the router itself, such as Ethernet splitters or switches. Other colors are used in this coding system as well.
Gray cables connect desktops to network outlets, yellow cables are used for Power over Ethernet (PoE) connections, and red cables for critical backup systems. There are also black, white, orange, and purple cables, each with its own purpose, as well. These cables may technically be interchangeable in terms of their functionality, but color coding them makes it easier for technicians to look at one end of a cabled network and know what each of the cables is connected to.
The Cat number tells you what kind of performance the cable has
If you want to choose the right Ethernet cable type for your computer and learn more about the performance each can offer, then the color is irrelevant. Instead, you'll want to look at the designation that is printed on the side. You'll want to find the word "Cat" (short for category) followed by a number and sometimes another letter. Cat1, Cat2, Cat3, Cat4, and even Cat5 cables are all quite old at this point and aren't really up to the task of handling modern data streams. You'll likely want to stick with cables that are Cat5e or newer.
Cat5e and Cat6 cables are both rated for data transfer rates of up to 1 Gbps over 100 meters. Cat6 has more than double the bandwidth and is even faster when used over distances shorter than 37 meters. Cat6a, Cat7, and Cat7a represent the next step up, offering a maximum data rate of up to 10 Gbps with even more bandwidth. The fastest cables currently on the market are the Cat8.1 and Cat8.2, which promise 25 and 40 Gbps transfer rates, respectively, and both offer 2,000 MHz of bandwidth.
Cat8 cables are a bit overkill for most home users, but they provide a solid option for large businesses, schools, and public buildings with industry-grade service speeds that need to be able to provide high speed to a large number of devices. But one thing that all of these cables have in common is that they all come in just about every color.