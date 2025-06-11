Most New Harley Davidson Motorcycles Use Belts, Are They Any Better Than Chains?

For many of its contemporary motorcycles, Harley-Davidson has mostly turned to belt drive systems — a design choice that often begs questions among riders accustomed to the conventional clatter of chains. So why did Harley-Davidson make this decision? Well, belt drives provide a range of advantages that align with the brand's identity, such as rider comfort, low maintenance, and extended lifespan. But this doesn't make chains obsolete.

Advertisement

Final drive systems are at the heart of how power is transferred from the engine to the rear wheel; thus, selecting between a belt or chain arrangement is more than just an engineering decision; it's about matching the machine to its intended use. For Harley, a brand known for its heavy touring bikes and long-distance cruisers, the quiet dependability of belts usually prevails.

Still, chains hold a strong grip in performance-oriented uses and off-road environments where quick repairability and durability are your first concerns. Examining what each system offers and why Harley-Davidson believes belts are the appropriate call to action for many of its flagship bikes helps one truly understand which is "better."

Advertisement