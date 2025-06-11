Ford 2.7 EcoBoost Engine: What's Different Between The Nano's Gen 1 & 2?

Many Ford vehicles now use the brand's EcoBoost engines for fuel efficiency reasons. Among them, the Ford 2.7 EcoBoost Nano seems like one of the most satisfying to own, with many owners finding it generally reliable. This 2.7-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 was first introduced in the 2015 Ford F-150, where it delivered 325 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. With that, the 2.7 EcoBoost-powered F-150 could tow up to 8,500 pounds and carry a maximum payload of 2,250 pounds. Fuel economy was also decent for a full-size truck, at 22 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

For the 2018 model year, Ford updated the 2.7 EcoBoost V6, adding new turbochargers and a variable-displacement oil pump while also reducing internal friction, all to enhance engine reliability and efficiency. This Nano Gen 2 EcoBoost V6 came paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission instead of the six-speed automatic that accompanied the first-generation engine.

Despite the changes, however, the second-generation 2.7 EcoBoost Nano V6 didn't see any horsepower gains, with output remaining the same at 325 hp. However, the updated engine's 400 lb-ft of torque was 25 pounds more than what the Gen 1 2.7 EcoBoost produced. Powered by this reworked engine, a 2018 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew truck could hit 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, according to Car and Driver. That's 0.8 seconds faster than a two-wheel-drive 2015 model, which has a 6.7-second 0-60 time. Efficiency-wise, the second-gen 2.7 EcoBoost engine in the F-150 returned the same average fuel economy figure of 22 mpg as the Gen 1 model.

