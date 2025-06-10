There Are Only Two Of These Extremely Rare Lexus Models In The Entire World

The rarest Lexus model in the world is the LFA Spyder, of which only two have been made. One is yellow with a brown interior, and the other is white with a red interior. There has been some confusion over how many Lexus LFA Spyders were produced.

A "Jay Leno's Garage" YouTube video released on October 5, 2012 follows Jay Leno during his visit to the LFA manufacturing plant where one of the most successful models in Lexus history was made. Jay showed how it's made from strands of carbon fiber woven together, and processed into the LFA's chassis. He then proceeded to drive what he called the "only" LFA Spyder ever produced, at Fuji Speedway in Japan. The LFA Spyder that Jay Leno drove was the white car with the red interior.

Two of these Lexus LFA Spyders were ever produced. They can be considered prototypes, since they never entered production, do not appear on the production LFA registry, and have no VINs. These two LFA Spyders are simply LFA coupes that have had their roofs removed, which is a demonstration of the exceptional rigidity of the LFA's carbon fiber structure. In addition, there is no provision for a folding top, as these cars have no roofs at all.

Nevertheless, they appear to be finished to the same high standards as the production LFA coupes, which underwent 7,000 inspections over a 10-day period. The white car has been identified on the overall LFA registry as chassis number P003, with the P standing for prototype, while the yellow car is chassis number P019.