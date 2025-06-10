Why Are Some Ethernet Cables Yellow? Here's What It Means

If you've ever wondered what the lights mean on an Ethernet port, you may have also been curious as to why the cables are different colors. While not all Ethernet cables look the same, that's not just a matter of style. The color of a cable often has a deeper meaning, especially in professional or network-heavy environments. Yellow, in particular, tends to stand out and often for a reason that goes beyond what you can see.

Yellow Ethernet cables are commonly associated with Power over Ethernet (PoE) connections, a standard introduced in 2009 by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Capable of transmitting both power and data, yellow cables used with twisted-pair Ethernet can deliver up to 30 watts directly through the port. Yellow Ethernet cables can be easily identified thanks to their color, enabling quicker troubleshooting when needed.

Yellow Ethernet cables are also often connected to desktop computers or can be used in environments where internal systems need to be kept separate from public networks. This includes corporations and government facilities, where the IT staff can quickly and easily manage the traffic between secure and non-secure zones.

