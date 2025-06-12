How The 'Pink Tax' May Be Costing You Even More Money At The Mechanic

It's a reality every car owner faces: when you drive a car regularly, you've got to maintain it regularly as well. And the option most people opt for when it's time for a service is to take it to the mechanic or a service center. There are many options out there, everything from your basic Jiffy Lube with fixed rates to specialized facilities for fixing certain components, like transmission and engine shops. Nowadays, many resources exist online that rate these shops based on various factors, such as service reviews, pricing, and so on. SlashGear has an article detailing realistic repair costs as well. This level of accountability likely vastly improved the general service expectations from these places, but it didn't solve every problem overnight — that includes, to a point, sexism.

While it's not exactly a novel concept that some service centers might treat women differently than men, there's a surprising lack of relevant documentation supporting this beyond hearsay and the odd survey. That said, anyone with first-hand experience of the pink tax will attest that it's a real phenomenon. So how do we empirically measure exactly how much the 'Pink Tax' costs at the mechanic, and what can we do to prevent it aside from the usual "bring a man to the shop?" And yes, that goes beyond simply bringing a man to the mechanic. Are there reasons or misconceptions that cause certain mechanics to favor one gender over others? And what do the mechanics themselves say? Let's answer each of these questions in detail.

