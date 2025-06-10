What Is The Box On The Side Of A Land Rover Defender For?
It's unlikely someone sees a Land Rover Defender pass by without noticing that chunky box sticking out near the rear window. Spotting the box bulging on the outside, you might have wondered what purpose it serves. At first, it kind of looks like a jerry can or maybe some kind of hidden tool kit, but it's neither. However, the box actually has a very practical purpose, especially if you're someone who loves to take your Defender off the beaten path.
Land Rover officially calls it the "side-mounted gear carrier," and it's one of those accessories that makes a lot of sense once you understand its job. The box is built for people who camp, hike, explore, or just live in messy weather. While the Defender has a very spacious trunk, this carrier box gives you extra storage to keep things you might not want to keep inside — like wet, muddy, or smelly gear. It keeps all that outside the cabin, but still safe and easy to reach.
Built for adventure lovers
This gear carrier is mounted on the passenger side toward the rear and holds a maximum of 17kg. That may not sound like a lot, but it's not really meant to hold a lot of heavy objects. The box is intended to store things like gloves, a tow-rope, a first-aid kit, or even a pair of hiking boots covered in mud. And because it opens from the outside, you don't need to dig through your trunk or swing open the rear hatch just to grab something simple.
The side-mounted gear carrier is also fully weatherproof, safe from rain, snow, dirt, or whatever nature throws at it, keeping your stuff safe. Plus, the box has a lockable latch to ensure the safety of your stuff. And as the box neatly tucks in against the Defender's body, it doesn't look awkward or out of place. In fact, you can argue it enhances the Defender's muscular feel even more.
A simple box with multiple uses
So, how is the box mounted, and why do so many Land Rover Defender owners swear by it? Well, the carrier attaches using strong brackets hidden behind the rear window, and as it's built tough, it won't mess with your off-road game. Wading through rivers, crawling over rocks, all stays as it is, without worrying about it falling off or leaking. Inside, there's even a net that keeps everything in place, so things don't spill out when you open it.
Some Defender owners even use it as a mini-pantry while camping, stashing snacks or a coffee kit for a perfect roadside break. Others add dividers or padding inside to carry electronics or delicate tools safely. However, the box clearly warns not to use it to keep things like drinks or a camera. But the best part is that it frees up space inside the cabin that can instead be taken up by passengers or larger cargo. And when you don't need it, you can simply take it off or swap it for something else, like a roof rack or side ladder.