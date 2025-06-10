What Is The Box On The Side Of A Land Rover Defender For?

It's unlikely someone sees a Land Rover Defender pass by without noticing that chunky box sticking out near the rear window. Spotting the box bulging on the outside, you might have wondered what purpose it serves. At first, it kind of looks like a jerry can or maybe some kind of hidden tool kit, but it's neither. However, the box actually has a very practical purpose, especially if you're someone who loves to take your Defender off the beaten path.

Land Rover officially calls it the "side-mounted gear carrier," and it's one of those accessories that makes a lot of sense once you understand its job. The box is built for people who camp, hike, explore, or just live in messy weather. While the Defender has a very spacious trunk, this carrier box gives you extra storage to keep things you might not want to keep inside — like wet, muddy, or smelly gear. It keeps all that outside the cabin, but still safe and easy to reach.