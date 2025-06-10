This Is The Largest Military Tank Ever Made

Tanks have been around since World War I, and by necessity, they've always been large, heavy military machines. Their tremendous size and weight come from the thick armor plating affixed to various parts of the body. Like any military technology, tanks of all different sizes have been built over the years, and while there's some interest in the smallest armored offering, the largest military tanks ever built are far more interesting to the average person. While many nations have toyed with developing massive tanks, the Third Reich of World War II built some of the craziest military machines.

Some of these included humongous tanks, many of which were constructed, while others never entered the manufacturing stage. The largest of these tanks is, by far, the largest military tank ever made: the Panzer VIII Maus. The Maus, which is German for "mouse," was truly huge, weighing in at a whopping 188 tons, making its name somewhat confusing. Mice aren't typically associated with the biggest and heaviest examples of things, but the tank was given the codename Little Mouse (Mäuschen) during development, and it stuck.

The tank holds the distinction of being the heaviest operational tank ever made, but it never saw combat. Their introduction came late in the war, and by the time two prototypes had rolled off the assembly lines, the required testing needed to continue production commenced but never completed. Some captured parts still exist in Russian and British museums, but for the most part, the Panzer VIII Maus is a story of excess and poor planning.

