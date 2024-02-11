Why The Krupp Landkreuzer P.1000 Ratte Tank Was One Of The Worst Designed By Germany

From the biggest gun ever used in combat to the terribly impractical massive Panzer VIII Maus, Hitler's maniacal quest to dominate the world resulted in some of the most bizarre instruments of war the world has ever seen. And the tank known as P.1000 during development, would have been no exception.

Thankfully, the Landkreuzer Ratte (as it has since come to be known) was never built. "Landkreuzer" means land cruiser in English, while "Ratte" (rat) was an ironic tongue-in-cheek gesture to its Maus forebear. The "P" stood for "Project," while the 1000 alluded to its overall weight, which was anything but mouse-sized.

Where the Panzer VIII Maus was impractical, the design and scope of the Landkreuzer were preposterously impossible. Impossible or not, the Ratte was one of the many "Wunderwaffe" super-weapons dreamt up by the Nazis during World War II. Wunderwaffe in German literally means "miracle weapon," "wonder weapon," and even "universal solution." They were good at propaganda.

This particular "wonder" was dreamt up by Edward Grote in June 1942, who at the time was the director of Krupp AG, one of Germany's leading steel and arms manufacturers. His last name is commonly misspelled with two "t's," but British and German patent filings show it spelled with only one.

Grote was also the man behind the dreaded Tiger tanks, but his design for the P.1000 wasn't original. Instead, it was based on the line of British land ships of World War I, which were basically just seafaring battleships with tracks.