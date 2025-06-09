One Of The Most Useful Google AI Features Is Finally Coming To iPhone

In addition to iOS, the Reimagine and Auto Frame features are also coming to all Android smartphones. Fortunately for Android users, these features will roll out in June this year, unlike on iOS, where they're coming later this year. Besides these two features, Google is introducing a few other capabilities for the Android version of its Photos app.

First, the Photos app is getting a UI overhaul to make it easier for you to access its editing tools and AI-driven features. You can now create a QR code for albums and share it with your friends. They'll be able to view as well as add new photos to the album just by scanning the QR code. You'll find a new "Places" option under the Collection tab; tapping it will show pictures pinned on the map. This will eventually make it easy to recognize the place where the pictures were taken. If you can't find a particular picture in the Photos app, then you can now search for it using natural prompts, like "me in a narrow black shirt."

Similar to the memories feature of the Apple Photos app, the Google Photos app will now also regularly create a collection of photos. You'll also be able to create short highlight clips using photos and videos stored in the Photos app. The Photos app will use AI to combine the selected photos and videos into a single video with suitable background music.

Along with all these, the Google Photos app will let you stack similar photos, customize your memories collection, and free up some space using the "Free up space on this device" option. Again, all these features will be rolled out globally to the Google Photos Android app in June.