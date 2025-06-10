Can You Put A Laptop Charger In Checked Luggage? What The TSA Rules Say
Most of us go through a mental checklist of our electronics when packing for a flight: phone charger, check; laptop, check; power cords, check. After all, we don't want to end up on the other side of the country (or world) without having the things we need to stay connected and powered up. As straightforward as this process might seem, there's one thing that can throw a wrench in it all: the TSA. If you're a frequent traveler, you're most likely already familiar with the routine. You probably know about the 3-1-1 rule and how to stay compliant with it, and that at many TSA checkpoints, you'll have to take your laptop out of your bag.
However, when it comes to questions about what items are allowed in checked luggage versus carry-on bags, you might not have as clear a grasp of the rules, like whether you can put your laptop charger in your checked luggage. The confusion often comes from the fact that some travelers pack portable chargers or power banks, which contain lithium-ion batteries, right alongside their regular laptop chargers. While you can pack your basic laptop charger (power brick and cord) in either bag, devices with lithium-ion batteries, like power banks, must go in your carry-on bag according to TSA rules.
What the TSA says about packing laptop chargers
Before you show up at the airport to board your flight, it helps to have an understanding of the TSA's rules on electronics in checked bags, so you don't run into any surprises. As far as laptop chargers go, TSA has placed no restrictions on where you pack your power brick and cord combination. Since these chargers don't have any batteries themselves, you can safely place them in either your checked or carry-on luggage. However, if you're traveling with a portable charger or battery pack to keep your devices powered up on the go, you'll run into problems. That's because these devices contain lithium-ion batteries, which are subject to much stricter regulations due to their potential fire risk if damaged or short-circuited in flight.
The TSA is clear about this: any charger or power bank containing a lithium-ion battery must be packed in your carry-on baggage. TSA has banned them from checked luggage to reduce the risk of fires, which are much harder to contain in an aircraft's cargo hold. While TSA does allow these items in carry-on bags, some airlines are banning power bank use on flights, so you should double-check your airline's rules ahead of time. For most travelers with a basic laptop charger, the rules are simple: you can pack it wherever it's most convenient. But if you're bringing along external battery packs or portable laptop chargers with built-in batteries, make sure to keep them in your carry-on bag.