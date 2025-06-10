Can You Put A Laptop Charger In Checked Luggage? What The TSA Rules Say

Most of us go through a mental checklist of our electronics when packing for a flight: phone charger, check; laptop, check; power cords, check. After all, we don't want to end up on the other side of the country (or world) without having the things we need to stay connected and powered up. As straightforward as this process might seem, there's one thing that can throw a wrench in it all: the TSA. If you're a frequent traveler, you're most likely already familiar with the routine. You probably know about the 3-1-1 rule and how to stay compliant with it, and that at many TSA checkpoints, you'll have to take your laptop out of your bag.

However, when it comes to questions about what items are allowed in checked luggage versus carry-on bags, you might not have as clear a grasp of the rules, like whether you can put your laptop charger in your checked luggage. The confusion often comes from the fact that some travelers pack portable chargers or power banks, which contain lithium-ion batteries, right alongside their regular laptop chargers. While you can pack your basic laptop charger (power brick and cord) in either bag, devices with lithium-ion batteries, like power banks, must go in your carry-on bag according to TSA rules.