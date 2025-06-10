One Of The Cheapest, Most Reliable Used Toyotas Doesn't Wear A Toyota Badge

Buying a used car is a delicate balance between finding a bargain and avoiding reliability problems down the road. Shoppers often turn to second-hand Toyotas but find that strong resale values can make them pricier than counterparts from other brands. Yet, there's a way to get a reliable used Toyota for a bargain. You'll just need to look beyond the Toyota nameplate and start shopping for a Scion, Toyota's ill-fated, youth-oriented brand that was axed in 2016. The xD, a subcompact five-door, sold in the U.S. from 2008 to 2014, deserves special attention because it's an under-the-radar option that holds its own in the reliability department against its full-fledged Toyota hatchback peers.

Advertisement

The Scion brand was launched with great fanfare in 2003, with U.S. sales topping 173,000 units for the 2006 model year. A steady decline from this peak ultimately sealed the fate of Scion, what Toyota dubbed its "test laboratory division." The brand's final model year, 2015, saw sales of just over 56,000 models. This rise and fall translates into a buying opportunity with the xD: there were enough built that finding one isn't a challenge, and because Scion is now part of automotive history, it's not always on buyers' lists.