Should You Grease A Tow Ball Hitch?

Even as trucks have evolved throughout the past century, they've retained many of the defining features and abilities that historically made them so useful. Most trucks on the road today boast large, powerful engines, extended beds to carry all kinds of cargo, and towing hitches that can be used for far more than mere towing. Still, those who have them tend to stick with their intended purpose, attaching trailers and other equipment to them as needed. Some might even take the extra steps to keep them working as effectively as possible while on the road.

Advertisement

Many trucks are equipped, or can be equipped, with tow ball hitches, which trailer sockets can attach to and move safely around as one drives. While it's entirely possible to put one on a truck, attach a trailer, and drive off, there's an extra step worth adding. It's a good idea to grease the tow ball with each tow, doing so with a thin layer of automotive bearing grease. As one would expect from grease, it reduces friction between the ball and the socket. Not only is movement freer in this case, but the added grease makes it easier to connect and disconnect the two components.

Reducing friction is just one benefit of greasing your truck's tow ball. Grease can also keep your tow ball in good, safe shape longer than if it were frequently used without it.

Advertisement