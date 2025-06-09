Should You Grease A Tow Ball Hitch?
Even as trucks have evolved throughout the past century, they've retained many of the defining features and abilities that historically made them so useful. Most trucks on the road today boast large, powerful engines, extended beds to carry all kinds of cargo, and towing hitches that can be used for far more than mere towing. Still, those who have them tend to stick with their intended purpose, attaching trailers and other equipment to them as needed. Some might even take the extra steps to keep them working as effectively as possible while on the road.
Many trucks are equipped, or can be equipped, with tow ball hitches, which trailer sockets can attach to and move safely around as one drives. While it's entirely possible to put one on a truck, attach a trailer, and drive off, there's an extra step worth adding. It's a good idea to grease the tow ball with each tow, doing so with a thin layer of automotive bearing grease. As one would expect from grease, it reduces friction between the ball and the socket. Not only is movement freer in this case, but the added grease makes it easier to connect and disconnect the two components.
Reducing friction is just one benefit of greasing your truck's tow ball. Grease can also keep your tow ball in good, safe shape longer than if it were frequently used without it.
Grease can keep your tow ball in good shape longer
Any kind of towing is likely to result in wear and tear on all mechanical components involved. Speaking specifically of the tow ball itself, it's in one of the toughest positions possible. It sits inside the socket, taking the weight of the trailer and grinding on the inside of the socket during turns, road bumps, and other movements. This metal-on-metal rubbing can damage both components over time, with grease reducing this abrasion and the damage that can come with it. Not to mention, no one likes the sound of metal grinding up against metal, so a little grease can make for an overall quieter towing experience.
Regardless of how often you tow, though, grease can still come to your aid. Since tow balls are made from metal, wear and tear, coupled with exposure to the elements, can result in rusting. If the essential rust-removing product found in most garages, or another solution, doesn't take care of it quickly, rust and corrosion will cause the tow ball to become less reliable over time. Ultimately, a replacement will be needed. Grease can help in this department, as products such as the 3-In-One's trailer hitch gel lubricant are designed to prevent rust, as well as improve movement, reduce friction, and provide other benefits previously discussed.
As important as lubricating the tow ball hitch is, it's only one part of the story here. To get the most from your hitch and your trailer alike, proper greasing is needed in other areas.
Other towing elements in need of lubrication
To really get the most from your trailer hitch and trailer, there's a lot more maintenance to be done than lubricating the tow ball alone. First and foremost is the trailer's socket, also known as the coupler, which goes over the tow ball and holds securely. Like the ball itself, it should be reasonably greased to ensure protection, decreased friction, an easier assembly and disassembly process, and a quieter trip. Moving past where the trailer connection is made, the trailer's axles should also be sufficiently lubricated. This way, the wheels move without issue, are protected from damage over time, and don't develop squeaks.
Also worth giving a good greasing is your trailer's tongue jack, which is used to prevent the trailer from leaning forward when not attached to a hitch. Without lubrication, using this element can become difficult, with cranking the foot of the jack into place becoming a difficult and loud process. For a smoother, less potentially damaging ride, giving your trailer's suspension system some grease is a good idea, too, as is adding lubrication to any hinges that have begun to stick or squeak. For any of these cases, it's a good idea to conduct research to determine which specific products are best suited for them, thereby preventing unwanted damage caused by the use of the wrong lubricant.
Lots of vehicles today can handle towing, with even some small vehicles having great towing capacities. Unfortunately, without lubricating elements like the tow ball hitch, suspension, and others, not only will towing be an unpleasant experience, but the life of your trailer and hitch will be shortened. Thus, adding some grease in the right areas and the right amount is just about always a good idea.