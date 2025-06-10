What Is Yamaha Motorcycle Connect And How Much Does It Cost?

Mention the name Yamaha, and most people will instantly think of motorcycles. Yet, the history of Yamaha and its manufacturing begins not with the highly tuned growl of a motorcycle engine, but the beautiful tones of a piano keyboard — yes, Yamaha began life as a manufacturer of pianos. However, although the company still makes pianos, the release of Yamaha's first motorcycle (the YA-1 in 1955) changed the direction of the company and set its motor vehicle and audio divisions on separate paths. In the space of three years, the company sold 11,000 YA-1s, and the bike sowed an early seed that has seen Yamaha grow to be one of the world's top motorcycle manufacturers.

Seventy years on, the world is a radically different place. The early visionaries who changed the path of Yamaha's history could not have foreseen the interconnected world of the internet, GPS, and Bluetooth. These are the technologies that Yamaha's Motorcycle Connect app uses to enhance the experience of all Yamaha riders. The application is free to download and use and is available for both Android and iOS devices. Among the features that the app offers are a riding log, fuel consumption data, error codes, and more. Let's have a more detailed look at the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect app and how it can help riders get the most from their motorcycle.