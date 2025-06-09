How To Tell If A Social Security Text Is Real Or A Scam

The digital age has brought with it a seemingly endless stream of legitimately game-changing technologies. It has also opened up new avenues for scammers to take advantage of those who may not be savvy enough to spot a scam or cyberattack when they see one. While there are several different types of cyberattacks for folks to be wary of these days, the goal of each is essentially the same: to acquire personally identifiable information (often shortened to PII) and use it to gain access to otherwise private financial accounts and essentially loot them.

As you might expect, older citizens tend to be targeted more than others, as their knowledge of technology and associated scams is often limited. They also tend to be more protective of Social Security accounts, as many are reliant on them as their sole source of income. Not surprisingly, scammers have taken to targeting Social Security accounts, with many doing so by way of phishing text messages. There are, of course, ways to tell if the text message you've received about Social Security is authentic or not, with the U.S. Social Security Administration assembling some of the tell-tale signs on its official website.

Among the signs that your Social Security text is a scam is anything resembling a threat, as the SSA says it will never dangle penalties or the suspension of an account through that medium. It will also never demand payment of any kind via text, nor promise benefit increases in exchange for personal information that way.

