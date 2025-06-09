Should You Be Tipping Your Mechanic? It's Time To Settle The Argument Once And For All

The tipping culture in the United States can be a difficult to understand for some. Tipping too much, or tipping too little, can send the wrong message across, and, as a result, many people do stress about it, and can find it quite anxiety inducing. Generally, though, we all accept when and why we should be tipping. For example, in restaurants, at bars, and even when in taxis, it's largely presumed that tipping is expected, especially in return for exemplary service. Many workers, such as waiters and bar staff, rely on tips to supplement their income, and so a generous tip goes a long way, and is the perfect way to show your thanks for their service.

Mechanics, however, do not rely upon tipping to supplement their income as a general rule, but yet they do work in the service industry. Be it changing your oil and filter, repairing costly and common transmission faults, or diagnosing an annoying problem — mechanics are providing a service for us, and yet the matter of whether we should, or should not, be tipping them is quite controversial. Some believe that yes, mechanics certainly do deserve to sit upon our to-tip-list, whereas others have simply never even considered dropping their local garage some extra notes in exchange for a job well done. Ultimately, the decision comes down to the individual, but let's explore the various arguments for whether we should be tipping our mechanics or not.

