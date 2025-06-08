Why Do Some Honda Cars Have HDMI Ports?

As cars have become more integrated with fast-moving consumer technology, particularly when it comes to infotainment systems and the controls that operate them, there are some fairly modern cars out there with some unusually strange and often obsolete tech in their cabins. At their worst, these clunky or unintuitive infotainment systems can completely sour the experience of driving what's otherwise a great car.

Advertisement

The trackpad interface that Lexus had for many years before dumping it, is a big one that comes to mind. But there are other, less-intrusive, but still odd and outdated features you'll find in certain cars, including an HDMI port that was available on certain Honda models for a short period in the 2010s.

Why exactly would a car need an HDMI port? It wasn't so you could plug in your PlayStation or your Xbox for a gaming session while stopped in traffic. It was actually a pre-Apple CarPlay and pre-Android Auto way that Honda attempted to mirror a smartphone and its features on a car's infotainment screen, and it was met with mixed results at best.