What Is Android Automotive Quick Share? (And Which Cars Will Get It?)

Quick Share has been one of the easiest ways to move files between Android phones, tablets, Windows PCs, and Chromebooks since it launched through a joint effort by Google and Samsung. It uses Wi-Fi Direct, so transfers are fast and don't need an internet connection. In May 2025, Google announced it's bringing Quick Share to cars with Android Automotive OS and Google Built-in. This means you'll be able to wirelessly transfer files from your phone straight to your car's infotainment system. You likely won't need a USB cable or even a signal, as everything works offline.

Advertisement

There are plenty of ways this could be useful. You could send music files for offline playback, share a document you might need to show to a police officer, or sideload an app using an APK. Google hasn't confirmed exactly when the feature will roll out. So far, no automakers appear to have rolled out the update, and it's noticeably absent from the post-I/O updates listed on the official Android for Cars developer page. But the announcement signals that it's likely arriving soon.