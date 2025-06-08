What Is Android Automotive Quick Share? (And Which Cars Will Get It?)
Quick Share has been one of the easiest ways to move files between Android phones, tablets, Windows PCs, and Chromebooks since it launched through a joint effort by Google and Samsung. It uses Wi-Fi Direct, so transfers are fast and don't need an internet connection. In May 2025, Google announced it's bringing Quick Share to cars with Android Automotive OS and Google Built-in. This means you'll be able to wirelessly transfer files from your phone straight to your car's infotainment system. You likely won't need a USB cable or even a signal, as everything works offline.
There are plenty of ways this could be useful. You could send music files for offline playback, share a document you might need to show to a police officer, or sideload an app using an APK. Google hasn't confirmed exactly when the feature will roll out. So far, no automakers appear to have rolled out the update, and it's noticeably absent from the post-I/O updates listed on the official Android for Cars developer page. But the announcement signals that it's likely arriving soon.
What even is Google Built-in?
Google Built-in, based on Android Automotive OS, is a full operating system that runs natively on in-vehicle hardware. It allows the car to operate like a standalone Android device with no phone connection required. It's not to be confused with Android Auto, which is essentially a projected version of your phone's interface on the car's screen. Essentially, Android Auto runs from your phone, Android Automotive is the operating system running in the car, and Google Built-in is the version of Android Automotive that comes with Google apps and services pre-installed.
Android Automotive is impressive because it shares the same codebase as Android and turns your vehicle into a full-blown Android device. This means it runs apps like YouTube Music and Spotify natively, supports voice-controlled navigation via Google Assistant, and even allows you to control your car's temperature, seat heaters, and lighting. You can ask for real-time traffic rerouting or adjust the cabin temperature hands-free. There's also support for EV charging info, media playback, and smart home integration. Moreover, the OS also allows developers to build apps for categories like messaging, video, weather, and games optimized to run on a car while it's parked.
What cars are getting quick share?
Quick Share will be available on all cars that run Android Automotive OS with Google Built-in, and that includes a growing list of brands. Confirmed manufacturers include Polestar, Volvo, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Renault, Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti, Lincoln, Ford, Buick, and Mitsubishi Motors. More than 50 car models already support the platform, and many new ones are set to launch later this year. Android Automotive doesn't appear to be a feature reserved for premium vehicles, as mainstream brands are also adopting it.
The addition of Quick Share is part of a larger update to make in-car experiences more connected and more functional, especially for people using Android across multiple devices. Alongside this, Google is rolling out features like passkeys, video playback support, voice-first apps, and expanded app categories for media, messaging, and even games (while parked). The goal is to bring the smartphone experience to the dashboard, and Quick Share functionality brings it closer.