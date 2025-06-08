Yes, You Can Get Airless Mower Tires, But You Won't Want Them After Seeing The Price

Customer feedback seems mixed, with some praising the durability, while others argue the high price isn't worth it. One review from a lawn service operator explained that one of the most significant advantages of using Tweels is that they don't need to worry about downtime as a result of a flat. Another Tweel owner (via LawnSite) stated, "Used to have air tires on my prior sit down Z's. Flats all the time, sidewalls, treads, etc. I love not having flat issues anymore."

Back in 2019, Liberty University became the first school to convert all its mowers over to Tweels exclusively, per Michelin Media. Given that these campuses are public spaces, and any number of items or debris could be hidden in the grass, the added durability of an airless tire might come in handy.

However, not everyone is convinced that Tweels are the right choice over traditional pneumatic tires. For example, one landscaper explained that he didn't think the cost of Tweels was justified, considering you can get multiple pneumatic tires for the price of just one Tweel and keep those extras on standby. But of course, you'll want to keep an eye on your tires to avoid common mistakes everyone makes with their lawn mower. Even those who do like Tweels can't escape the excessive cost, with one owner praising the balance offered by Tweels but acknowledging (via Reddit), "Currently trying to find someone to retread mine because of the new tire price."

