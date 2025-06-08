Yes, You Can Get Airless Mower Tires, But You Won't Want Them After Seeing The Price
The idea of an airless tire holds tremendous possibility, with obvious advantages over the common pneumatic version. No longer would a small puncture create a flat and halt the movement of a vehicle, nor would the correct pressure be an issue; it's enough to make one wonder why airless tires aren't more popular today.
Fast forward into the 21st century, and Michelin announced its X Tweel Turf airless tires would be available on commercial John Deere ZTrak mowers in 2014. Since then, the tire manufacturing giant has struck deals with several major mower brands, like Bad Boy, Ferris, and Mean Green, expanding its production line offerings beyond commercial products. Trouble is, these Tweel tires are exceedingly expensive, selling for more than $800 in some cases (depending on size), and that's per wheel. Meaning, in order to replace your zero turn's rear wheels with Tweels, it could cost you north of $1600.
To make matters worse, Michelin's Tweel appears to be the only option currently, as competitors like Goodyear's ZTR wheels failed to gain market traction. So, unfortunately, if your plan was to find a knock-off or cheaper airless mower tire, for now, you're out of luck.
What are reviewers saying about Tweel mower wheels?
Customer feedback seems mixed, with some praising the durability, while others argue the high price isn't worth it. One review from a lawn service operator explained that one of the most significant advantages of using Tweels is that they don't need to worry about downtime as a result of a flat. Another Tweel owner (via LawnSite) stated, "Used to have air tires on my prior sit down Z's. Flats all the time, sidewalls, treads, etc. I love not having flat issues anymore."
Back in 2019, Liberty University became the first school to convert all its mowers over to Tweels exclusively, per Michelin Media. Given that these campuses are public spaces, and any number of items or debris could be hidden in the grass, the added durability of an airless tire might come in handy.
However, not everyone is convinced that Tweels are the right choice over traditional pneumatic tires. For example, one landscaper explained that he didn't think the cost of Tweels was justified, considering you can get multiple pneumatic tires for the price of just one Tweel and keep those extras on standby. But of course, you'll want to keep an eye on your tires to avoid common mistakes everyone makes with their lawn mower. Even those who do like Tweels can't escape the excessive cost, with one owner praising the balance offered by Tweels but acknowledging (via Reddit), "Currently trying to find someone to retread mine because of the new tire price."
Beyond the cost, what disadvantages are there to Tweel mower tires?
There are a few issues surrounding these airless tires that might give you pause. For example, some have reported that due to the Tweel design, if a mower is left sitting for an extended time, the wheels develop temporary flat spots. Once the mower is moving forward, these eventually pop back out to a round shape, but in the interim, the ride can be very bumpy.
Another problem is that due to the sharper edge of the Tweel's sidewall, it can be much less forgiving on grass during sharp turns. This means that as you carefully mow lines across the lawn, you might be leaving noticeable divots, which can mar an otherwise professional-looking cut.
Also, while there is debate on the subject, some caution that Tweels are not great if the grass is wet. One landscaper in Florida explained that if the grass is damp, the treads on the airless tires can quickly get clogged with mud, effectively reducing traction to the point you might get stuck and need assistance. This can be especially prevalent if you are attempting to mow a drainage ditch, as the slickness of the wet Tweels might prevent you from traversing an incline.