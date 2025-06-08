Humble Choice Explained: How The Xbox Game Pass PC Alternative Works

For several years, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass has been considered one of the best deals in gaming. But is there another, lesser-known service that provides even better value? That's precisely what Humble Choice claims to offer. The service, which is offered by Humble Bundle, promises a collection of games every month, and unlike Game Pass, you get to keep them forever, even if you stop paying. As the price of Game Pass climbs, that's an onerous burden for some.

Game Pass works by charging a subscription fee to access a vast library of games from the Xbox platform. Subscribers can download those games and play them for no extra charge, meaning they can enjoy unlimited games for a fraction of the cost of purchasing a single, AAA title outright. Xbox often makes some of its biggest titles available on launch day for subscribers of Game Pass. For example, last year's widely acclaimed "Indiana Jones and The Great Circle" became available on the service immediately alongside its regular launch. It's undoubtedly a great deal, but there's a major catch: the games aren't yours. As soon as your subscription runs out, you're locked out of your Game Pass games until you renew.

Humble Choice has intrigued many gamers by taking a different approach. Each month, its subscribers are given access to a more limited selection of games, but own a license to them in perpetuity. You're also supporting a charity each month, which is a great way to feel better about your gaming habits. For Pride Month this June, proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project, which focuses on mental health for LGBTQ+ individuals. Here's how Humble Choice works, why some gamers will love it, and why others may want to steer clear.