Why Do BMWs Chime At 37 Degrees?

Are you a BMW owner wondering why your car is alerting you when it hits 37 degrees Fahrenheit outside? If so, you're not alone. "You know it's winter time when all the BMW owners are asking about their car giving them a random beep," joked r/eneka on the BMW subreddit. Luckily, it's pretty straightforward: BMW cars have an external temperature warning that goes off at 37 degrees Fahrenheit to warn drivers that roads have an increased chance of ice. You'll hear a sound and see the warning on the dashboard. BMW also states that drivers should be careful of bridges and shaded roads, which are areas with increased danger at such low temperatures.

BMW isn't the only automaker to implement this external temperature warning; however, the temperature threshold can vary from brand to brand. For example, the Volkswagen Tiguan's weather warning goes off at 39 degrees Fahrenheit. BMW hasn't outright stated why it chose 37 degrees, but it's likely to keep drivers safe and prepared: after all, being aware of the temperature and weather is one of the biggest tips when it comes to preparing for winter driving.