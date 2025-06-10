Can You Use A Third-Party Tow Hitch For A Tesla?
The Cybertruck includes a tow hitch as standard equipment. The Model Y, however, does not. To tow or mount accessories like bike racks or cargo carriers on a Model Y, you'll need Tesla's Tow Package, which can be added during purchase or installed later for about $1,300. Unfortunately, this kit is often out of stock. In that case, going with a third-party hitch might be tempting. But it comes with caveats.
The Tesla Model Y owner's manual says that the vehicle must be equipped with the official towing package in order to safely support any accessory carrier. It warns that installing a tow hitch or carrier on the car without the towing package can cause serious damage. Tesla specifies a maximum vertical load of 72 kg for its approved hitch and stresses the importance of measuring the center of gravity for any mounted accessory, particularly when using a non-Tesla carrier. Any resulting damage from such setups won't be covered by warranty.
There's also the software to consider. Tesla vehicles rely on a feature called Trailer Mode, which automatically adjusts vehicle dynamics for towing. This includes modifying cruise control behavior, adjusting braking force, and disabling certain Autopilot features. But Trailer Mode reportedly won't activate unless your vehicle has the Tesla-certified tow package installed. Even if a third-party hitch is physically compatible and meets industry standards, the vehicle's software won't recognize it. Long story short, yes, technically you can use a third-party tow hitch. But Tesla won't be happy about it and won't let you use software features associated with it.
There are concerns over Tesla's approach to third-party towing
It's no surprise that Tesla has faced criticism. As earlier reported by The Drive, several Model Y and Model X owners who installed certified third-party hitches later discovered they couldn't access Trailer Mode, even after contacting Tesla to request it. A Tesla owner in the UK told the publication that he had purchased a pre-registered Model Y, which didn't include the factory tow package. The official Tesla kit was unavailable in the region, so he had a third-party tow bar that was certified to EU safety standards. When he contacted Tesla to purchase the Trailer Mode software, the company declined, stating that his vehicle could not be used for towing since it didn't have Tesla's package installed.
A post from November 2021 on Tesla Motors Club described a similar situation involving a Model X owner. They noted that some of their friends had managed to get Tesla to enable Trailer Mode even with aftermarket hitches. But when they tried to request the same for their own vehicle, Tesla refused.
Your mileage may vary across regions
There are signs that Tesla may be expanding availability to encourage owners to stick to official offerings. A Model 3 owner in New Zealand in May 2025 reported receiving an email announcing the launch of the official Tow Package, though once again at the steep price of NZ$2,250. That kind of pricing would push some buyers toward more affordable third-party alternatives.
In Australia, we came across a $799 aftermarket towbar on My Tesla Accessories for the Model Y that referenced Australian Consumer Law. According to the product's FAQ, modifications carried out by qualified professionals won't void Tesla's warranty, so long as the modification itself isn't responsible for any future issue. Still, you won't be able to use Trailer Mode software. That may not be a dealbreaker for everyone, though. One Tesla Motors Club forum user noted they've been towing a race car across California without the software and haven't had any problems so far. The bottom line is that policies can differ by region, so it'd be wise to check with Tesla before installing a third-party option. Now, if you're exploring tow-friendly options for your Tesla, SlashGear has a helpful roundup of lightweight travel trailers that are easy for EVs to tow.