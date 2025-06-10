Can You Use A Third-Party Tow Hitch For A Tesla?

The Cybertruck includes a tow hitch as standard equipment. The Model Y, however, does not. To tow or mount accessories like bike racks or cargo carriers on a Model Y, you'll need Tesla's Tow Package, which can be added during purchase or installed later for about $1,300. Unfortunately, this kit is often out of stock. In that case, going with a third-party hitch might be tempting. But it comes with caveats.

The Tesla Model Y owner's manual says that the vehicle must be equipped with the official towing package in order to safely support any accessory carrier. It warns that installing a tow hitch or carrier on the car without the towing package can cause serious damage. Tesla specifies a maximum vertical load of 72 kg for its approved hitch and stresses the importance of measuring the center of gravity for any mounted accessory, particularly when using a non-Tesla carrier. Any resulting damage from such setups won't be covered by warranty.

There's also the software to consider. Tesla vehicles rely on a feature called Trailer Mode, which automatically adjusts vehicle dynamics for towing. This includes modifying cruise control behavior, adjusting braking force, and disabling certain Autopilot features. But Trailer Mode reportedly won't activate unless your vehicle has the Tesla-certified tow package installed. Even if a third-party hitch is physically compatible and meets industry standards, the vehicle's software won't recognize it. Long story short, yes, technically you can use a third-party tow hitch. But Tesla won't be happy about it and won't let you use software features associated with it.

