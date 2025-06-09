Does A Car Gain Miles While Being Towed?

You've probably watched a vehicle get towed — it could be the repo, at a car yard, the dealer, or on the freeway. Whether it still racks up miles depends on several factors, starting with the type and age of the vehicle and whether or not it has a mechanical or digital odometer.Every vehicle comes with an odometer that measures mileage by tracking the rotation of the tires. This measure gives an estimate of the total distance the car has travelled over the years. This information is crucial when purchasing a used car, as discrepancies between the actual age and mileage can raise red flags.

Older vehicles use a mechanical odometer that counts mileage based on wheel rotation. Modern cars, on the other hand, are equipped with digital odometers that may only record the mileage when the ignition is switched on.

The towing method also matters. With flat towing (all wheels on the ground), mechanical odometers are likely to record miles. In the case of dolly towing (front wheels off the ground), it would depend on the drive train. Flatbed towing doesn't add up mileage, as a vehicle is securely mounted on a truck with all the wheels off the ground, preventing any wheel rotation.