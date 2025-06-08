Should You Use Third-Party Blades For Ryobi Lawn Mowers? What You Need To Know First

Ryobi's battery-powered lawnmowers are much easier to maintain than your standard gas mower. You don't need to worry about changing the oil, replacing dead sparkplugs, or draining old gas to keep the carburetor and fuel lines from getting gunked up. That said, there are a few things that you still need to keep an eye on. You'll want to make sure that your batteries are properly stored in the winter, that you have properly cleaned out all of the dirt and mulch, and that the mower's blade is straight and sharp.

Advertisement

Sharp blades ensure that you're grass is cut cleanly, preventing the plants' fibers from being torn. Dull blades don't just make a lawn unsightly, but they also might leave your lawn more susceptible to disease and dead spots. You can prolong the life of your current blades for a while by sharpening them with the right tools, but wear and erosion will eventually take their toll, and sooner or later, you're going to need to replace the blade with a brand new one.

Ryobi sells replacement blades for all of its lawn mowers. These are specially designed to meet the specifications of the manufacturer's products, but some owners might be wondering if they might be able to save a few bucks by using third-party blades made by other manufacturers instead. Unfortunately, it appears there are a few reasons why that may not be a wise decision.

Advertisement