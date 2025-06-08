Who Makes The Field Seal Toolbox And How Can You Purchase One?
Agricultural machinery is designed to be tough. But if you've ever seen the massive vehicles at work, you know their toughness is put to the test on a daily basis. Whether that vehicle bears the name of agricultural icon John Deere or some other major brand, it is all but inevitable that it will eventually run into some sort of trouble, so you'd better hope you have a tool or two on board to get the vehicle back up and running. The ability to patch up your machine on the fly requires that you have the right tools on hand at all times. In the agricultural industry, that means having a toolbox on board your vehicle that's as tough as the vehicle itself, and for many farmers, the Field Seal Toolbox is the vessel of choice.
If you're unfamiliar with the Field Seal Toolbox, they are manufactured by AG Storm Equipment, a Minnesota-based outfit founded in 2010 with plans on providing the agricultural industry with game-changing innovations. With products like the Rock Hawk UTV bed liner and Hydra Box hydraulic on-board rock grapple system, that's precisely what AG Storm has done. The Field Seal Toolbox easily ranks among the brand's biggest contributions to the agricultural game, with the 100% dust and water-proof boxes ensuring tools are not only secure on the job, but easily accessible when it's time to put them to work.
Here's where you can buy a Field Seal Toolbox
Apart from their durability, AG Storm Equipment claims its Field Seal Toolboxes can be affixed to virtually any piece of farm equipment via its own mounting brackets, or by one of your own design. Inside the boxes, you'll find laser-cut holding spaces for individual tools, adjustable shelving, and even a sturdy fold-down work table. AG Storm even offers color-matched paint jobs to match that of your vehicle.
However, purchasing a Field Seal Toolbox may require a bit of legwork on your part, as they're not currently sold alongside other toolboxes from major retailers like Lowe's. Rather, AG Storm Equipment makes them available through a network of distributors that are largely located in the Midwest. Among the certified Field Seal Toolbox dealers Ag Storm lists on its site, you'll find the likes of Van Wall, Midwest Machinery Co., True North Equipment, Landmark Implement, and Hutson, among several others.
If you don't have one of those outlets in your neck of the woods, you should still be able to purchase a Field Seal Toolbox from AG Storm Equipment. To do that, however, you'll need to contact the company directly via phone or through its website and request a quote for the product. The company does not provide pricing on its website, as costs vary depending on the model and mounting gear required.