Who Makes The Field Seal Toolbox And How Can You Purchase One?

Agricultural machinery is designed to be tough. But if you've ever seen the massive vehicles at work, you know their toughness is put to the test on a daily basis. Whether that vehicle bears the name of agricultural icon John Deere or some other major brand, it is all but inevitable that it will eventually run into some sort of trouble, so you'd better hope you have a tool or two on board to get the vehicle back up and running. The ability to patch up your machine on the fly requires that you have the right tools on hand at all times. In the agricultural industry, that means having a toolbox on board your vehicle that's as tough as the vehicle itself, and for many farmers, the Field Seal Toolbox is the vessel of choice.

If you're unfamiliar with the Field Seal Toolbox, they are manufactured by AG Storm Equipment, a Minnesota-based outfit founded in 2010 with plans on providing the agricultural industry with game-changing innovations. With products like the Rock Hawk UTV bed liner and Hydra Box hydraulic on-board rock grapple system, that's precisely what AG Storm has done. The Field Seal Toolbox easily ranks among the brand's biggest contributions to the agricultural game, with the 100% dust and water-proof boxes ensuring tools are not only secure on the job, but easily accessible when it's time to put them to work.