Are Braided Charging Cables Worth The Extra Cost?

Braided cables have a cool, woven exterior made from materials like nylon, wrapping around the standard cable core. This gives them an instant "premium" vibe compared to the usual smooth, flexible rubber of regular cables. This difference also changes the way these cables behave day-to-day, especially in terms of durability.

Long story short, braided cables are worth the extra cost, especially if you prioritize long-term reliability. Digging through internet forums, almost everyone, like users MrCaptDrNonsense and jazzmandjango on r/Modular, agrees they prefer the "look and feel" of braided cables. They're also simply less likely to tangle compared to regular cables. Thanks to the woven exterior, they stand up to things like constant bending at the connection points and friction from being stuffed in pockets. Perhaps that's why they are preferred in industrial setups such as automotive wiring or aerospace applications.

A good example of braided cables' reliability is Apple's shift to braided cables starting with the iPhone 15 series. There's a good chance that the whole point was to address the well-known issue of Apple's charging cables breaking too easily. That said, the longevity factor goes beyond their use for mobile devices, as people also find them perfect for stationary setups.

