This Scion IQ EV Is The Cutest Electric Car You've Likely Never Heard Of

In 2025, Toyota has only two electric vehicles currently for sale, the bZ and the C-HR. If a little late to the party, both EVs are more than adequate for the task of electrified transportation. However, long before other automakers were making mass-market hits like the Hyundai Ioniq5, and Tesla was only just starting to become mainstream with the first-generation Model S, Toyota's now defunct Scion division was trying something fairly revolutionary for the halcyon days of 2013.

Advertisement

Scion took its adorably compact iQ two door and turned it into an extremely limited-run EV for ride-share programs in the United States. Toyota billed the gas-powered Scion iQ as "The world's smallest four-seater" and at a wheelbase of 78.7 inches, it was certainly tiny. The gas engine variant wasn't particularly impressive, with just 94 horsepower coming from a 1.4-liter four banger, but it was certainly efficient at 37 combined miles per gallon.

The electric version was similarly diminutive in specifications. In a press release from 2013, Toyota noted that the iQ EV had a single 63 horsepower motor that gave it a 0-60 time of a tragic 13.4 seconds. It's not exactly a Lucid Air Sapphire.