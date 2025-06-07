Is The Ultrahuman Ring Worth It? Here's What Users Are Saying
If you're a child of the digital age, you almost certainly utilize some sort of technology to track certain biometrical patterns of your body. For many, a smartwatch like the SlashGear-approved Apple Watch Series 10 is the best way to do so. However, many tech enthusiasts are beginning to utilize smaller, lighter smart rings to track their health and wellness metrics.
That's in large part because devices that are worn on a finger can gather more accurate readings than those which operate on a wrist. That being the case, some tech-savvy individuals are choosing rings like those made by Ultrahuman as their personal wellness tracker. So popular have Ultrahuman smart rings become that they are even being sold through big box retailers like Costco and Best Buy. Wherever you choose to purchase an Ultrahuman smart ring, know you'll be buying one of the more advanced smart rings on the market, which should be important to those looking to track metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and sleeping patterns.
But even at Costco pricing, putting an Ultrahuman ring on your finger is not cheap, with the devices selling for anywhere between $299 and $349 on average. Such pricing has led many prospective buyers to ask whether Ultrahuman rings are actually worth the investment. While that is ultimately up to the individual, it would appear that users have mixed feelings about their Ultrahuman experiences. Here's a look at what they like, and don't like about the Ultrahuman ring.
Here's what actual users are saying about the Ultrahuman ring
To be clear, the divide is hardly of the 50/50 nature when it comes to people's views on their Ultrahuman rings. In fact, the devices have earned a 3.9-star rating out of 5 through Best Buy, and a 4-star rating through Amazon purchasers. While those numbers are hardly glowing, it's clear that many real world Ultrahuman users likely think the device was worth the investment. The same is true for the reviewer from RUN, who positively raved about the detailed data gathered by their Ultrahuman Air, and how they could use it to enhance their daily run, along with their sleep patterns.
The RUN reviewer did, however, have issues with the device's battery life, as well as its recharging time. They also encouraged those interested to consider buying a snug-fitting ring, as they felt their Ultrahuman was a little too prone to slipping off their finger. Similar issues were reported from users on the noted retail sites. Likewise, some felt readings taken in the device, such as step count, were far from accurate when compared to the likes of a Fitbit or Apple Watch. Still others had problems keeping their Ultrahuman ring connected to their mobile device or laptop, making it difficult to gather accurate readings.
Now for the positives, with even those who were disappointed in their Ultrahuman ring agreeing the device is lovely to look at. Others also appreciate the screenless appeal and non-invasive style and weight of the device. Most individuals also believe Ultrahuman's sleep-readings and overall workout tracking to be spot on.