Is The Ultrahuman Ring Worth It? Here's What Users Are Saying

If you're a child of the digital age, you almost certainly utilize some sort of technology to track certain biometrical patterns of your body. For many, a smartwatch like the SlashGear-approved Apple Watch Series 10 is the best way to do so. However, many tech enthusiasts are beginning to utilize smaller, lighter smart rings to track their health and wellness metrics.

That's in large part because devices that are worn on a finger can gather more accurate readings than those which operate on a wrist. That being the case, some tech-savvy individuals are choosing rings like those made by Ultrahuman as their personal wellness tracker. So popular have Ultrahuman smart rings become that they are even being sold through big box retailers like Costco and Best Buy. Wherever you choose to purchase an Ultrahuman smart ring, know you'll be buying one of the more advanced smart rings on the market, which should be important to those looking to track metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and sleeping patterns.

But even at Costco pricing, putting an Ultrahuman ring on your finger is not cheap, with the devices selling for anywhere between $299 and $349 on average. Such pricing has led many prospective buyers to ask whether Ultrahuman rings are actually worth the investment. While that is ultimately up to the individual, it would appear that users have mixed feelings about their Ultrahuman experiences. Here's a look at what they like, and don't like about the Ultrahuman ring.

