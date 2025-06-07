3 Upgrades To Get More MPG Out Of A 6.6 Duramax

The mighty Duramax diesel engine has been around since 2001, with the 6.6-liter being the largest. Available in the heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, the latest iteration of this powerplant offers 470 horsepower and 975-pound feet of torque. However, one aspect of the Duramax you probably won't hear anyone bragging about, is the fuel economy. Drivers say the 6.6 Duramax has a wide mpg range and things get even worse hauling a trailer, with reports of as low as 10 mpg.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there are a few legal ways you can help increase fuel economy by a few miles per gallon in your 6.6-liter Duramax. First, you'll want to have your engine tuned for greater efficiency. Then, you might consider upgrading with a few aftermarket parts designed to help your truck breathe better. While there are far too many variables to say for certain what increases you'll have in fuel economy, the following three upgrades should provide a noticeable improvement.