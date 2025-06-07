These PC Brands Are Still Manufactured In America

While many PC components still come from overseas, a handful of companies are proud to assemble and produce desktops in the U.S. System76 perhaps takes the lead when it comes to U.S. manufacturing. Based in Denver, Colorado, this company designs, assembles, and manufactures a notable portion of its components domestically. Its Thelio desktops are a prime example and feature custom CNC-machined aluminum chassis crafted from U.S.-sourced materials. But it also produces laptops like the Serval WS locally. System76 says it also handles the powder coating, assembly, and testing locally.

Advertisement

MSI also has a notable manufacturing presence in the U.S. The company produces some of its Aegis and Codex desktops stateside to cater to the American market. PCMag, which spoke to one of the company representatives, notes that this allows it to ensure quicker turnaround times and better availability of parts when launching new products. Then there's Digital Storm that assembles custom gaming PCs in California. Meanwhile, Velocity Micro hand-assembles all of its PCs in Virginia, specializing in high-performance systems. Origin PC stands out, too, with all of its premium gaming rigs built in Florida — though its parent company Corsair announced in 2024 that this was being shifted to its Atlanta facility. Falcon Northwest and Supermicro also handle desktop and server assembly in Oregon and California, respectively.

Advertisement

Companies choose to manufacture in the U.S. not just for economic benefits but for a sense of national pride and community. Building locally allows them to uphold higher standards of labor, consumer rights, and product quality, while proximity to customers improves responsiveness and service. Unfortunately, despite efforts, all of the aforementioned companies still rely on imported parts for their internal components. Manufacturing a fully American-made machine is not feasible at the moment, given the current state of the global tech supply chain.