One Of Arizona's Worst Plane Wrecks Can Still Be Visited By The Most Committed Hikers

Apart from changing the global political landscape and churning out tech that is relevant till date, World War II played a crucial role in taking aviation to new heights. The aviation industry in the U.S. was at the forefront of this growth, as the country added close to 80,000 military aircraft to its fleet during the war. The fleet included multiple bombers like the B-17, B-24, B-26, and others, which were mostly flown and tested in the less dense states of Arizona, California, and other southwestern parts of the country. As aviation tech was just taking off, aircraft accidents were a common sight, especially during the war.

According to Aircraft Archaeology, there were over a thousand crashes between the 1940s and the 1960s in Arizona itself. While many of the crash sites have been cleared off, some hard to reach crash sites still hold the wreckage, offering a glimpse into the past. These sites are mostly located in secluded areas like the Rincon Mountains in Arizona, and the Ivanpah Mountains in California. Interestingly, you can visit some of the World War II plane crash sites even today.

A popular crash site, holding the wreckage from a fallen B-24 Liberator Bomber, is located close to Humphreys Peak in Arizona. Although the hike to the wreckage is moderately difficult, most committed hikers can make it through.

